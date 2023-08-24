The Impact of Market Fluctuations on VIZIO Holding Corp.’s (VZIO) Stock

The stock of VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) has gone down by -7.50% for the week, with a -22.49% drop in the past month and a -17.19% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.78% for VZIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.54% for VZIO’s stock, with a -31.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is above average at 118.52x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.70.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) is $11.50, which is $6.23 above the current market price. The public float for VZIO is 68.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.53% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VZIO on August 24, 2023 was 913.28K shares.

VZIO) stock’s latest price update

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.65 compared to its previous closing price of 6.16. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Michael Marks – Director, Investor Relations William Wang – Founder and Chief Executive Officer Adam Townsend – Chief Financial Officer Michael O’Donnell – Chief Revenue and Strategic Growth Officer Conference Call Participants Laura Martin – Needham Cameron McVeigh – Morgan Stanley Jason Kreyer – Craig-Hallum Michael Morris – Guggenheim Steven Cahall – Wells Fargo Nick Zangler – Stephens Ruplu Bhattacharya – Bank of America Vasily Karasyov – Cannonball Research Scott Searle – ROTH Michael Marks Good afternoon, and welcome to VIZIO’s Q2 ‘23 Earnings Call. I’m Michael Marks, Director of Investor Relations.

VZIO Trading at -17.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VZIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares sank -15.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VZIO fell by -7.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.68. In addition, VIZIO Holding Corp. saw -23.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VZIO starting from O’Donnell Michael Joseph, who sale 1,983 shares at the price of $6.23 back on Aug 21. After this action, O’Donnell Michael Joseph now owns 360,615 shares of VIZIO Holding Corp., valued at $12,355 using the latest closing price.

Townsend Adam R., the Chief Financial Officer of VIZIO Holding Corp., sale 46,901 shares at $6.54 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Townsend Adam R. is holding 424,312 shares at $306,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VZIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.34 for the present operating margin

+16.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for VIZIO Holding Corp. stands at -0.02. The total capital return value is set at 1.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.11. Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO), the company’s capital structure generated 4.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.86. Total debt to assets is 1.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.85 and the total asset turnover is 2.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.