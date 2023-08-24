The -37.56% Simple Moving Average of Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s (AKTS) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) has seen a 8.94% increase in the past week, with a -15.58% drop in the past month, and a -32.53% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.93% for AKTS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.21% for AKTS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -37.56% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.66.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) is $6.45, which is $4.5 above the current market price. The public float for AKTS is 68.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.31% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AKTS on August 24, 2023 was 549.55K shares.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.14 in comparison to its previous close of 1.82, however, the company has experienced a 8.94% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-19 that While converting $5,000 into a cool million would require a 200-bagger – a phenomenal return that’s extremely difficult to actualize – if you’re going to do it, the top tech stocks offer the most natural ecosystem. True, if the human lifespan expanded into centuries, going after agriculture plays might work.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKTS stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AKTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AKTS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $9.25 based on the research report published on January 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AKTS Trading at -24.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.00%, as shares sank -17.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKTS rose by +8.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0815. In addition, Akoustis Technologies Inc. saw -30.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKTS starting from Denbaars Steven, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $1.83 back on Aug 18. After this action, Denbaars Steven now owns 287,709 shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc., valued at $12,810 using the latest closing price.

Boller Kenneth, the CFO of Akoustis Technologies Inc., sale 800 shares at $4.37 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Boller Kenneth is holding 110,958 shares at $3,496 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-394.50 for the present operating margin

-78.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akoustis Technologies Inc. stands at -384.54. The total capital return value is set at -45.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.45. Equity return is now at value -67.10, with -41.60 for asset returns.

Based on Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS), the company’s capital structure generated 43.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.25. Total debt to assets is 27.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.