TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) has jumped by 0.95 compared to previous close of 5.27. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-21 that Tetra Technologies (TTI) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

Is It Worth Investing in TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) Right Now?

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TTI is at 2.57. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for TTI is $7.50, which is $2.18 above the current market price. The public float for TTI is 117.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.79% of that float. The average trading volume for TTI on August 24, 2023 was 1.46M shares.

TTI’s Market Performance

TTI stock saw an increase of 2.11% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 23.72% and a quarterly increase of 79.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.81% for TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.59% for TTI’s stock, with a 50.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTI stocks, with Johnson Rice repeating the rating for TTI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTI in the upcoming period, according to Johnson Rice is $7 based on the research report published on June 24, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TTI Trading at 29.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares surge +22.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +87.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTI rose by +2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.14. In addition, TETRA Technologies Inc. saw 53.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTI starting from McNiven Roy, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $3.49 back on Mar 09. After this action, McNiven Roy now owns 17,500 shares of TETRA Technologies Inc., valued at $26,169 using the latest closing price.

Murphy Brady M, the President & CEO of TETRA Technologies Inc., purchase 30,000 shares at $3.41 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Murphy Brady M is holding 1,722,450 shares at $102,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.12 for the present operating margin

+20.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for TETRA Technologies Inc. stands at +1.38. The total capital return value is set at 7.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.66. Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI), the company’s capital structure generated 180.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.34. Total debt to assets is 42.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.