Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.24.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) is $54.47, which is $8.63 above the current market price. The public float for TENB is 113.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.50% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TENB on August 24, 2023 was 939.54K shares.

TENB) stock’s latest price update

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.24 in comparison to its previous close of 44.99, however, the company has experienced a -1.57% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-05 that Microsoft is investing billions of dollars in its cybersecurity ecosystem. Check Point is growing slowly, but it’s firmly profitable, and the stock is cheap.

TENB’s Market Performance

TENB’s stock has fallen by -1.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.48% and a quarterly rise of 18.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.61% for Tenable Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.31% for TENB’s stock, with a 7.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TENB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TENB stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for TENB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TENB in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $60 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TENB Trading at 0.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares sank -7.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENB fell by -1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.24. In addition, Tenable Holdings Inc. saw 16.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TENB starting from Yoran Amit, who sale 4,799 shares at the price of $44.44 back on Aug 18. After this action, Yoran Amit now owns 255,839 shares of Tenable Holdings Inc., valued at $213,268 using the latest closing price.

Vintz Stephen A, the Chief Financial Officer of Tenable Holdings Inc., sale 2,784 shares at $44.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Vintz Stephen A is holding 209,455 shares at $123,721 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TENB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.54 for the present operating margin

+77.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenable Holdings Inc. stands at -13.50. The total capital return value is set at -9.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.97. Equity return is now at value -28.60, with -5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB), the company’s capital structure generated 156.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.97. Total debt to assets is 29.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 153.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.