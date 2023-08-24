TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TIXT) Stock Sees a5.56 Increase

In the past week, TIXT stock has gone up by 6.69%, with a monthly decline of -8.22% and a quarterly plunge of -44.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.30% for TELUS International (Cda) Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.69% for TIXT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -50.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE: TIXT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE: TIXT) is 17.86x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TIXT is 0.59. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TIXT) is $14.71, The public float for TIXT is 71.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.75% of that float. On August 24, 2023, TIXT’s average trading volume was 336.13K shares.

TIXT) stock’s latest price update

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE: TIXT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.56 compared to its previous closing price of 8.46. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-04 that TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2023 10:30 AM ET Corporate Participants Jason Mayr – Head of Investor Relations and Treasurer Jeff Puritt – President & Chief Executive Officer Vanessa Kanu – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Tien-tsin Huang – JPMorgan Ramsey El-Assal – Barclays Aravinda Galappatthige – Canaccord Cassie Chan – Bank of America Daniel Chan – TD Cowen Maggie Nolan – William Blair Keith Bachman – BMO Ryan Potter – Citi Divya Goyal – Scotiabank Stephanie Price – CIBC Operator Good morning. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the TELUS International Second Quarter 2023 Investor Call.

TIXT Trading at -23.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares sank -6.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIXT rose by +5.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.84. In addition, TELUS International (Cda) Inc. saw -54.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.13 for the present operating margin

+13.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for TELUS International (Cda) Inc. stands at +7.41. The total capital return value is set at 11.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.00. Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TIXT), the company’s capital structure generated 52.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.40. Total debt to assets is 27.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TIXT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.