TDCX Inc. (TDCX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

TDCX Inc. (NYSE: TDCX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TDCX is at 0.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TDCX is $15.81, which is $7.26 above the current market price. The public float for TDCX is 20.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.53% of that float. The average trading volume for TDCX on August 24, 2023 was 65.18K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TDCX) stock’s latest price update

TDCX Inc. (NYSE: TDCX)’s stock price has dropped by -22.28 in relation to previous closing price of 6.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -26.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-22 that The stock market has been on a volatile ride in 2023, as investors grapple with the effects of higher interest rates, slowing consumer and business demand, and geopolitical uncertainties. However, most U.S. equities have benefitted from better-than-expected economic growth in the United States, as reflected by the rise of major indices like the S&P500 and the Nasdaq.

TDCX’s Market Performance

TDCX Inc. (TDCX) has seen a -26.57% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -31.81% decline in the past month and a -43.16% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.46% for TDCX.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.79% for TDCX’s stock, with a -52.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDCX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TDCX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TDCX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $12.10 based on the research report published on March 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TDCX Trading at -35.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.06%, as shares sank -31.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDCX fell by -26.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.70. In addition, TDCX Inc. saw -61.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TDCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.43 for the present operating margin

+26.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for TDCX Inc. stands at +15.80. The total capital return value is set at 23.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.11. Equity return is now at value 19.90, with 16.50 for asset returns.

Based on TDCX Inc. (TDCX), the company’s capital structure generated 6.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.41. Total debt to assets is 5.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.06 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TDCX Inc. (TDCX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.