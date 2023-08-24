Stevanato Group S.p.A.’s (STVN) Stock: A -2.35% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (STVN) has gone down by -2.03% for the week, with a -4.16% drop in the past month and a 13.68% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.55% for STVN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.35% for STVN’s stock, with a 28.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN) Right Now?

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for STVN is 0.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for STVN is $31.04, which is $2.43 above the current price. The public float for STVN is 64.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STVN on August 24, 2023 was 316.80K shares.

STVN) stock’s latest price update

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN)’s stock price has plunge by 2.29relation to previous closing price of 30.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.03% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-28 that Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 28, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Lisa Miles – Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Franco Stevanato – Executive Chairman Franco Moro – Chief Executive Officer Marco Dal Lago – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Patrick Donnelly – Citi Paul Knight – KeyBanc David Windley – Jefferies Derik de Bruin – Bank of America Drew Ranieri – Morgan Stanley Matt Larew – William Blair Operator Good afternoon.

Analysts’ Opinion of STVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STVN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for STVN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for STVN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $24 based on the research report published on August 10, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

STVN Trading at -2.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares sank -3.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STVN fell by -2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +119.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.03. In addition, Stevanato Group S.p.A. saw 74.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.65 for the present operating margin

+31.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stevanato Group S.p.A. stands at +14.52. The total capital return value is set at 14.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.46. Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 8.60 for asset returns.

Based on Stevanato Group S.p.A. (STVN), the company’s capital structure generated 21.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.97. Total debt to assets is 13.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Stevanato Group S.p.A. (STVN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.