Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Spok Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK)’s stock price has soared by 6.78 in relation to previous closing price of 13.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-07-27 that Spok increased revenue and earnings per share year over year. The company upgraded its revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance.

Is It Worth Investing in Spok Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Spok Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK) is above average at 8.29x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.34.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) is $15.50, which is $1.49 above the current market price. The public float for SPOK is 19.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.43% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SPOK on August 24, 2023 was 272.51K shares.

SPOK’s Market Performance

SPOK stock saw an increase of 3.85% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 21.30% and a quarterly increase of 3.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.59% for Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.63% for SPOK’s stock, with a 31.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPOK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPOK stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for SPOK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SPOK in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $15 based on the research report published on December 19, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SPOK Trading at 9.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares surge +22.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPOK rose by +3.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.78. In addition, Spok Holdings Inc. saw 71.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPOK starting from Rice Calvin, who purchase 420 shares at the price of $11.90 back on Jun 01. After this action, Rice Calvin now owns 20,035 shares of Spok Holdings Inc., valued at $4,998 using the latest closing price.

Stein Todd J, the Director of Spok Holdings Inc., purchase 9,567 shares at $9.63 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Stein Todd J is holding 844,735 shares at $92,178 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPOK

Equity return is now at value 21.20, with 14.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.