Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE: SAVE)’s stock price has decreased by -4.42 compared to its previous closing price of 16.64. However, the company has seen a -5.21% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-17 that Rising fuel costs and increasing capex hurt Spirit Airlines (SAVE).

Is It Worth Investing in Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SAVE is 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SAVE is $20.38, which is $4.1 above the current price. The public float for SAVE is 108.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SAVE on August 24, 2023 was 1.50M shares.

SAVE’s Market Performance

SAVE stock saw a decrease of -5.21% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.98% and a quarterly a decrease of 9.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.82% for Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.04% for SAVE stock, with a simple moving average of -9.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAVE stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SAVE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SAVE in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $24 based on the research report published on December 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SAVE Trading at -7.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares sank -11.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAVE fell by -4.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.57. In addition, Spirit Airlines Inc. saw -14.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SAVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.61 for the present operating margin

+0.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spirit Airlines Inc. stands at -10.93. The total capital return value is set at -1.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.88. Equity return is now at value -26.00, with -4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE), the company’s capital structure generated 393.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.75. Total debt to assets is 60.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 359.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.