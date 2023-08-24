Should You Invest in Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) Now?

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TXRH is at 0.97. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TXRH is $121.24, which is $15.11 above the current market price. The public float for TXRH is 66.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.30% of that float. The average trading volume for TXRH on August 24, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH)’s stock price has increased by 1.37 compared to its previous closing price of 104.75. However, the company has seen a 0.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-02 that Texas Roadhouse’s excellent fundamentals propelled revenue and earnings much higher in its fiscal Q2. The company’s dividend still has plenty of potential for future growth.

TXRH’s Market Performance

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) has seen a 0.44% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -5.52% decline in the past month and a -4.20% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for TXRH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.05% for TXRH’s stock, with a 0.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXRH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXRH stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for TXRH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TXRH in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $130 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TXRH Trading at -3.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXRH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares sank -5.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXRH rose by +0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.08. In addition, Texas Roadhouse Inc. saw 16.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXRH starting from MOORE GREGORY N, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $108.88 back on Aug 08. After this action, MOORE GREGORY N now owns 49,050 shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc., valued at $217,760 using the latest closing price.

Morgan Gerald L., the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Texas Roadhouse Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $115.00 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Morgan Gerald L. is holding 94,824 shares at $287,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXRH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.56 for the present operating margin

+12.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Texas Roadhouse Inc. stands at +6.72. The total capital return value is set at 19.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.32. Equity return is now at value 28.20, with 11.80 for asset returns.

Based on Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH), the company’s capital structure generated 74.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.66. Total debt to assets is 27.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.