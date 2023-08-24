ServiceNow Inc. (NOW): A Technical Analysis

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 81.76x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 30 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) is $644.21, which is $71.23 above the current market price. The public float for NOW is 203.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NOW on August 24, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.10 compared to its previous closing price of 561.82. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-23 that After a rough few months, I’m finding a good deal of top tech stocks to buy. Especially with a lot of negativity priced in, including fears of higher interest rates.

NOW’s Market Performance

NOW’s stock has risen by 3.37% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.47% and a quarterly rise of 13.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.53% for ServiceNow Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.40% for NOW’s stock, with a 20.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOW stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for NOW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOW in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $660 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NOW Trading at 0.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares sank -1.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOW rose by +3.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $559.67. In addition, ServiceNow Inc. saw 46.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOW starting from Mastantuono Gina, who sale 29 shares at the price of $550.00 back on Aug 21. After this action, Mastantuono Gina now owns 8,718 shares of ServiceNow Inc., valued at $15,950 using the latest closing price.

Smith Paul John, the Chief Commercial Officer of ServiceNow Inc., sale 630 shares at $540.37 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Smith Paul John is holding 3,144 shares at $340,433 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOW

Equity return is now at value 25.80, with 10.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.