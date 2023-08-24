Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.69x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.66.

The average price predicted for Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) by analysts is $7.60, which is $4.52 above the current market price. The public float for SRTS is 12.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.69% of that float. On August 24, 2023, the average trading volume of SRTS was 145.46K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SRTS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) has decreased by -4.35 when compared to last closing price of 3.22. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.53% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-06 that Sensus Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Kim Golodetz – IR Joseph Sardano – Chairman and CEO Michael Sardano – President and General Counsel Javier Rampolla – CFO Conference Call Participants Scott Henry – ROTH Capital Anthony Vendetti – Maxim Group Ben Haynor – Alliance Global Partners Operator Welcome to the Sensus Healthcare Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this event is being recorded.

SRTS’s Market Performance

SRTS’s stock has fallen by -2.53% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.67% and a quarterly rise of 7.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.64% for Sensus Healthcare Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.52% for SRTS’s stock, with a -41.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SRTS Trading at -1.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.61%, as shares surge +3.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRTS fell by -2.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.20. In addition, Sensus Healthcare Inc. saw -58.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRTS starting from Sardano Joseph C, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.86 back on Aug 08. After this action, Sardano Joseph C now owns 1,165,293 shares of Sensus Healthcare Inc., valued at $38,574 using the latest closing price.

Sardano Michael, the PRESIDENT AND GENERAL COUNSEL of Sensus Healthcare Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $3.78 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Sardano Michael is holding 57,774 shares at $3,778 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.30 for the present operating margin

+66.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sensus Healthcare Inc. stands at +54.44. The total capital return value is set at 39.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 64.72. Equity return is now at value 5.10, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS), the company’s capital structure generated 2.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.08. Total debt to assets is 1.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.92.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.