SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) has decreased by -6.92 when compared to last closing price of 1.30. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.63% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-06-08 that SelectQuote, Inc. reported its FQ3 2023 financial results on May 10, 2023. The company operates insurance exchange services for Medicare Advantage and home, auto and life insurances. SelectQuote management has changed its focus from growth to profitability, and the results are starting to show in the financials.

Is It Worth Investing in SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SLQT is at 0.54. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SLQT is $2.58, which is $1.37 above the current market price. The public float for SLQT is 127.89M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.26% of that float. The average trading volume for SLQT on August 24, 2023 was 768.15K shares.

SLQT’s Market Performance

SLQT’s stock has seen a -7.63% decrease for the week, with a -33.52% drop in the past month and a -34.59% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.50% for SelectQuote Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.88% for SLQT stock, with a simple moving average of -17.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLQT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLQT stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SLQT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SLQT in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $4 based on the research report published on April 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SLQT Trading at -29.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.63%, as shares sank -28.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLQT fell by -6.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5655. In addition, SelectQuote Inc. saw 80.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLQT starting from GRANT W THOMAS II, who purchase 425,000 shares at the price of $1.28 back on May 16. After this action, GRANT W THOMAS II now owns 2,393,469 shares of SelectQuote Inc., valued at $544,000 using the latest closing price.

Grant Robert Clay, the PRESIDENT of SelectQuote Inc., purchase 200,000 shares at $1.28 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Grant Robert Clay is holding 1,517,272 shares at $256,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLQT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.04 for the present operating margin

+38.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for SelectQuote Inc. stands at -38.94. The total capital return value is set at -25.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.92. Equity return is now at value -30.90, with -9.20 for asset returns.

Based on SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT), the company’s capital structure generated 190.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.58. Total debt to assets is 49.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 187.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.