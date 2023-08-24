Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR) has gone down by -4.42% for the week, with a -5.99% drop in the past month and a 2.82% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.79% for WTTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.86% for WTTR’s stock, with a 0.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Select Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Select Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) is 15.14x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WTTR is 1.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR) is $11.70, which is $3.69 above the current market price. The public float for WTTR is 74.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.86% of that float. On August 24, 2023, WTTR’s average trading volume was 992.56K shares.

The stock of Select Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) has decreased by -1.60 when compared to last closing price of 8.14.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-02 that Although the revenue and EPS for Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended June 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTTR stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for WTTR by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for WTTR in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $12 based on the research report published on March 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WTTR Trading at -2.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares sank -6.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTTR fell by -4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.30. In addition, Select Water Solutions Inc. saw -13.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTTR starting from Skarke Michael, who sale 15,333 shares at the price of $8.13 back on Jun 30. After this action, Skarke Michael now owns 368,785 shares of Select Water Solutions Inc., valued at $124,688 using the latest closing price.

Szymanski Brian, the Chief Accounting Officer of Select Water Solutions Inc., sale 2,150 shares at $8.35 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Szymanski Brian is holding 89,422 shares at $17,952 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTTR

Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.