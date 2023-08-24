Seadrill Limited (SDRL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.80x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SDRL is $57.26, The public float for SDRL is 63.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SDRL on August 24, 2023 was 957.33K shares.

SDRL) stock’s latest price update

SDRL’s Market Performance

Seadrill Limited (SDRL) has seen a -0.68% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.91% gain in the past month and a 27.01% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.20% for SDRL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.80% for SDRL’s stock, with a 27.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SDRL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SDRL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SDRL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SDRL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $48.10 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SDRL Trading at 10.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SDRL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares surge +4.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SDRL fell by -0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.78. In addition, Seadrill Limited saw 48.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SDRL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.11 for the present operating margin

+13.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seadrill Limited stands at +362.25.

Based on Seadrill Limited (SDRL), the company’s capital structure generated 30.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.64. Total debt to assets is 18.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Seadrill Limited (SDRL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.