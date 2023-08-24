Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for SRRK is also noteworthy at 0.83.

The public float for SRRK is 55.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.74% of that float. The average trading volume of SRRK on August 24, 2023 was 379.49K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SRRK) stock’s latest price update

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.85 in relation to its previous close of 6.80. However, the company has experienced a -2.56% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-06-01 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious diseases in which protein growth factors play a fundamental role, today announced that management will present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed by visiting the Investors & Media section of the Scholar Rock website at http://investors.scholarro.

SRRK’s Market Performance

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) has seen a -2.56% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.37% decline in the past month and a -14.64% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.52% for SRRK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.91% for SRRK’s stock, with a -22.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRRK stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SRRK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SRRK in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $26 based on the research report published on April 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SRRK Trading at -11.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.53%, as shares sank -4.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRRK fell by -2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.79. In addition, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation saw -28.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRRK starting from Parlavecchio Caryn, who sale 1,353 shares at the price of $6.83 back on Aug 16. After this action, Parlavecchio Caryn now owns 117,199 shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, valued at $9,241 using the latest closing price.

Invus Public Equities, L.P., the 10% Owner of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, purchase 31,557 shares at $6.43 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Invus Public Equities, L.P. is holding 9,059,507 shares at $202,845 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRRK

Equity return is now at value -64.90, with -47.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.