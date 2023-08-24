ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for ScanSource Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is above average at 8.92x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.45.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) is $40.00, which is $9.18 above the current market price. The public float for SCSC is 24.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SCSC on August 24, 2023 was 119.95K shares.

ScanSource Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC)’s stock price has gone rise by 14.09 in comparison to its previous close of 27.89, however, the company has experienced a 14.34% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-23 that ScanSource (SCSC) expects net sales to grow at least by 3% in fiscal 2024.

SCSC’s stock has risen by 14.34% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.85% and a quarterly rise of 9.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.82% for ScanSource Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.18% for SCSC’s stock, with a 6.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

After a stumble in the market that brought SCSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares surge +3.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCSC rose by +14.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.20. In addition, ScanSource Inc. saw 8.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCSC starting from Eldh John Charles, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $29.64 back on Jun 20. After this action, Eldh John Charles now owns 92,110 shares of ScanSource Inc., valued at $74,100 using the latest closing price.

Eldh John Charles, the President & CRO of ScanSource Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $29.44 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Eldh John Charles is holding 94,610 shares at $73,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.46 for the present operating margin

+11.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for ScanSource Inc. stands at +2.51. The total capital return value is set at 12.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.04. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on ScanSource Inc. (SCSC), the company’s capital structure generated 35.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.36. Total debt to assets is 14.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

In a nutshell, ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.