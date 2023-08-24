Royal Bank of Canada (RY): A Technical Analysis

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is $99.68, which is $17.64 above the current market price. The public float for RY is 1.38B, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RY on August 24, 2023 was 892.83K shares.

RY) stock’s latest price update

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.66 in comparison to its previous close of 88.28, however, the company has experienced a -2.52% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-17 that Investors looking for stocks in the Banks – Foreign sector might want to consider either DNB Bank ASA (DNBBY) or Royal Bank (RY). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

RY’s Market Performance

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) has seen a -2.52% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.98% decline in the past month and a -4.80% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.26% for RY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.04% for RY’s stock, with a -8.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RY stocks, with CIBC repeating the rating for RY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RY in the upcoming period, according to CIBC is $4 based on the research report published on May 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RY Trading at -6.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares sank -9.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RY fell by -2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.08. In addition, Royal Bank of Canada saw -5.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Royal Bank of Canada stands at +23.97. The total capital return value is set at 4.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.42. Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Royal Bank of Canada (RY), the company’s capital structure generated 317.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.03. Total debt to assets is 17.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Royal Bank of Canada (RY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.