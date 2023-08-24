Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.48 compared to its previous closing price of 297.54. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-22 that Automation is a trend that’s been ongoing for decades. As companies seek greater productivity, automating undesirable tasks will continue to happen, and AI and machine learning will help us get there.

Is It Worth Investing in Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is above average at 24.64x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.46.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) is $312.95, which is $14.02 above the current market price. The public float for ROK is 114.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ROK on August 24, 2023 was 755.61K shares.

ROK’s Market Performance

ROK’s stock has seen a 3.58% increase for the week, with a -9.59% drop in the past month and a 11.73% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for Rockwell Automation Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.83% for ROK’s stock, with a 5.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ROK Trading at -5.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares sank -8.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROK rose by +3.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $303.07. In addition, Rockwell Automation Inc. saw 17.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROK starting from GENEREUX SCOTT, who sale 500 shares at the price of $297.62 back on Aug 15. After this action, GENEREUX SCOTT now owns 2,876 shares of Rockwell Automation Inc., valued at $148,810 using the latest closing price.

Myers Tessa M., the SVP, Intelligent Devices of Rockwell Automation Inc., sale 677 shares at $301.18 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Myers Tessa M. is holding 2,880 shares at $203,897 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.92 for the present operating margin

+45.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rockwell Automation Inc. stands at +11.98. The total capital return value is set at 18.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.46. Equity return is now at value 46.70, with 12.60 for asset returns.

Based on Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK), the company’s capital structure generated 153.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.55. Total debt to assets is 38.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.