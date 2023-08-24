RELX PLC’s (RELX) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, RELX stock has gone up by 0.79%, with a monthly decline of -3.08% and a quarterly surge of 4.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.96% for RELX PLC The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.55% for RELX’s stock, with a 3.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) Right Now?

RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for RELX is at 0.84.

The public float for RELX is 1.88B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.06% of that float. The average trading volume for RELX on August 24, 2023 was 707.72K shares.

RELX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) has plunged by -0.09 when compared to previous closing price of 31.84, but the company has seen a 0.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-08-15 that The Biden administration is highlighting its efforts to combat abuses in the consumer-data industry, with regulators such as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau planning on issuing new rules and pledging aggressive oversight of so-called data brokers that compile and sell data on millions of Americans.

RELX Trading at -3.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RELX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.97%, as shares sank -6.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RELX rose by +1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.54. In addition, RELX PLC saw 14.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RELX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.66 for the present operating margin

+60.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for RELX PLC stands at +19.10. The total capital return value is set at 23.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.38.

Based on RELX PLC (RELX), the company’s capital structure generated 178.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.06. Total debt to assets is 42.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RELX PLC (RELX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.