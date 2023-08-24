Real-Time Update: Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, SNV stock has gone down by -1.87%, with a monthly decline of -5.38% and a quarterly surge of 6.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.01% for Synovus Financial Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.00% for SNV stock, with a simple moving average of -12.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) Right Now?

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) is $37.93, which is $7.53 above the current market price. The public float for SNV is 143.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNV on August 24, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

SNV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) has increased by 2.22 when compared to last closing price of 29.74. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.87% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-08-22 that U.S. banks and regional banks fell across the board on Tuesday, after S&P Global Ratings downgraded five smaller players after a review of risk related to funding, liquidity and asset quality with a focus on office commercial real estate.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNV stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for SNV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNV in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $38 based on the research report published on April 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SNV Trading at -4.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares sank -10.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNV fell by -1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.51. In addition, Synovus Financial Corp. saw -19.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNV starting from Irby John H., who purchase 3,575 shares at the price of $28.20 back on May 05. After this action, Irby John H. now owns 13,706 shares of Synovus Financial Corp., valued at $100,815 using the latest closing price.

Creson Shellie, the EVP and Chief Risk Officer of Synovus Financial Corp., purchase 2,800 shares at $28.33 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Creson Shellie is holding 34,648 shares at $79,324 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Synovus Financial Corp. stands at +30.49. The total capital return value is set at 11.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.81. Equity return is now at value 18.70, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV), the company’s capital structure generated 108.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.06. Total debt to assets is 8.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.