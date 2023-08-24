Real-Time Update: Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) has seen a 12.05% increase in the past week, with a -10.58% drop in the past month, and a 9.21% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.98% for DPRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.04% for DPRO’s stock, with a -21.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DPRO is 1.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DPRO is $3.01, The public float for DPRO is 42.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DPRO on August 24, 2023 was 283.90K shares.

DPRO) stock’s latest price update

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.03 compared to its previous closing price of 0.83. However, the company has seen a gain of 12.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-17 that Draganfly’s team of experts will be located at booth #1122 to showcase the Company’s innovative drone technologies.

DPRO Trading at -15.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.04%, as shares sank -12.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DPRO rose by +12.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9428. In addition, Draganfly Inc. saw 24.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DPRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-357.91 for the present operating margin

+0.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Draganfly Inc. stands at -363.63. The total capital return value is set at -115.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -118.48. Equity return is now at value -230.50, with -188.40 for asset returns.

Based on Draganfly Inc. (DPRO), the company’s capital structure generated 3.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.42. Total debt to assets is 2.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.