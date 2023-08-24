Real-Time Update: Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Altimmune Inc. (ALT) has seen a -7.87% decrease in the past week, with a -18.75% drop in the past month, and a -42.23% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.90% for ALT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.45% for ALT’s stock, with a -68.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ALT is -0.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ALT is $19.43, which is $16.9 above the current price. The public float for ALT is 52.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALT on August 24, 2023 was 1.78M shares.

ALT) stock’s latest price update

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.82 compared to its previous closing price of 2.55. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-03 that GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, August 10, 2023 and will provide a business update.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ALT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $6 based on the research report published on March 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALT Trading at -24.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.70%, as shares sank -17.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALT fell by -7.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.91. In addition, Altimmune Inc. saw -84.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALT starting from Drutz David, who purchase 300 shares at the price of $2.88 back on Aug 15. After this action, Drutz David now owns 29,785 shares of Altimmune Inc., valued at $862 using the latest closing price.

Eisenstadt Richard I, the Chief Financial Officer of Altimmune Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $4.31 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Eisenstadt Richard I is holding 22,010 shares at $43,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALT

The total capital return value is set at -45.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.87.

Based on Altimmune Inc. (ALT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.60. Total debt to assets is 0.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 610.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is -0.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Altimmune Inc. (ALT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.