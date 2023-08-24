RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, RAPT stock has gone down by -1.31%, with a monthly decline of -16.88% and a quarterly plunge of -9.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.30% for RAPT Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.44% for RAPT’s stock, with a -10.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RAPT is 0.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RAPT is $40.64, which is $21.43 above the current price. The public float for RAPT is 33.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RAPT on August 24, 2023 was 291.56K shares.

RAPT) stock’s latest price update

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.10 compared to its previous closing price of 20.18. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-06-13 that RAPT Therapeutics has solid data from early trials but has a habit of going down on good data. One reason could be that the stock is heavily institution-owned. Their next major catalyst is one year away.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAPT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for RAPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RAPT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $40 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RAPT Trading at -10.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.01%, as shares sank -20.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAPT fell by -1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.14. In addition, RAPT Therapeutics Inc. saw -3.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAPT starting from HO WILLIAM, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $18.92 back on Aug 18. After this action, HO WILLIAM now owns 21,289 shares of RAPT Therapeutics Inc., valued at $47,300 using the latest closing price.

HO WILLIAM, the Chief Medical Officer of RAPT Therapeutics Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $18.88 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that HO WILLIAM is holding 20,992 shares at $94,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5618.53 for the present operating margin

-83.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for RAPT Therapeutics Inc. stands at -5490.37. The total capital return value is set at -38.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.25. Equity return is now at value -46.20, with -41.80 for asset returns.

Based on RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT), the company’s capital structure generated 3.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.54. Total debt to assets is 3.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.68.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.