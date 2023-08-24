Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) has increased by 7.05 when compared to last closing price of 1.00.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-10 that Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN ) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 10, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Dan Ferry – IR, LifeSci Advisors Avanish Vellanki – CEO Nelson Cabatuan – Acting SVP, Finance Robert Doebele – CSO Conference Call Participants Ashiq Mubarack – Citigroup Joe Catanzaro – Piper Sandler Anshul Dhankher – LifeSci Capital Avantika Joshi – Mizuho Securities Mitchell Kapoor – H.C. Wainwright Operator Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Rain Oncology Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RAIN is 0.29. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) is $1.65, which is $6.14 above the current market price. The public float for RAIN is 23.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.03% of that float. On August 24, 2023, RAIN’s average trading volume was 1.14M shares.

RAIN’s Market Performance

RAIN’s stock has seen a 2.88% increase for the week, with a -19.55% drop in the past month and a -13.71% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.00% for Rain Oncology Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.46% for RAIN’s stock, with a -82.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RAIN Trading at -13.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.43%, as shares sank -21.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAIN rose by +2.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1674. In addition, Rain Oncology Inc. saw -86.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAIN starting from TANG KEVIN C, who purchase 333,325 shares at the price of $1.11 back on Jun 01. After this action, TANG KEVIN C now owns 3,740,341 shares of Rain Oncology Inc., valued at $370,534 using the latest closing price.

TANG KEVIN C, the 10% Owner of Rain Oncology Inc., purchase 166,180 shares at $1.08 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that TANG KEVIN C is holding 3,407,016 shares at $179,574 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAIN

The total capital return value is set at -63.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.09. Equity return is now at value -91.90, with -76.40 for asset returns.

Based on Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.24. Total debt to assets is 0.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.10.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.