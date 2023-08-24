Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for QRVO is at 1.44. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 21 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for QRVO is 97.40M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.01% of that float. The average trading volume for QRVO on August 24, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

QRVO) stock’s latest price update

Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.06 compared to its previous closing price of 100.16. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-21 that The red-hot semiconductor sector has cooled off recently as the artificial intelligence hype that fueled massive gains last year simmers down. Now, as the industry’s valuation multiples start plateauing from previously lofty levels, many hidden gem chipmakers seem primed for their time in the sun.

QRVO’s Market Performance

Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) has experienced a 5.14% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.58% drop in the past month, and a 8.61% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.65% for QRVO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.93% for QRVO’s stock, with a 3.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QRVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QRVO stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for QRVO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QRVO in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $135 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QRVO Trading at -1.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares sank -4.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRVO rose by +5.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.00. In addition, Qorvo Inc. saw 12.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRVO starting from BRUGGEWORTH ROBERT A, who sale 10,757 shares at the price of $102.02 back on Aug 15. After this action, BRUGGEWORTH ROBERT A now owns 156,283 shares of Qorvo Inc., valued at $1,097,429 using the latest closing price.

HARDING JOHN R, the Director of Qorvo Inc., sale 7,850 shares at $102.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that HARDING JOHN R is holding 5,759 shares at $800,857 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRVO

Equity return is now at value -0.20, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.