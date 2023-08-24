PPG Industries Inc.’s (PPG) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) has gone up by 0.15% for the week, with a -6.23% drop in the past month and a 0.71% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.82% for PPG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.28% for PPG stock, with a simple moving average of 2.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) Right Now?

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PPG is at 1.18. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PPG is $161.14, which is $23.29 above the current market price. The public float for PPG is 234.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.60% of that float. The average trading volume for PPG on August 24, 2023 was 1.60M shares.

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.37 in relation to its previous close of 138.36. However, the company has experienced a 0.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-23 that PPG’s color forecasting is a detailed procedure that covers a variety of end-use segments and geographical areas.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PPG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PPG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $161 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PPG Trading at -4.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares sank -5.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPG rose by +0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $140.65. In addition, PPG Industries Inc. saw 9.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPG starting from Morales Vincent J, who sale 3,700 shares at the price of $143.33 back on Aug 01. After this action, Morales Vincent J now owns 22,665 shares of PPG Industries Inc., valued at $530,321 using the latest closing price.

MCGARRY MICHAEL H, the Executive Chairman of PPG Industries Inc., sale 58,378 shares at $145.46 during a trade that took place back on Jul 26, which means that MCGARRY MICHAEL H is holding 195,706 shares at $8,491,397 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.62 for the present operating margin

+33.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for PPG Industries Inc. stands at +5.82. The total capital return value is set at 12.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.54. Equity return is now at value 19.30, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on PPG Industries Inc. (PPG), the company’s capital structure generated 115.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.67. Total debt to assets is 36.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.