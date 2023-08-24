PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.31 in comparison to its previous close of 1.39, however, the company has experienced a -2.91% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-22 that Playboy’s recent changes in its business model and decision to sell its direct-to-consumer companies have led to a downgrade to a HOLD rating. The sale of Yandy and Lovers may be strategically sound, but selling Honey Birdette could be a severe mistake due to its potential and synergies with the Centerfold platform. The remaining segments of Playboy’s business, licensing and e-commerce, have shown mixed results and face challenges in achieving growth and profitability.

Is It Worth Investing in PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PLBY is 2.34. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) is $3.07, which is $1.74 above the current market price. The public float for PLBY is 71.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.13% of that float. On August 24, 2023, PLBY’s average trading volume was 1.03M shares.

PLBY’s Market Performance

PLBY stock saw a decrease of -2.91% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -33.16% and a quarterly a decrease of -20.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.91% for PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.86% for PLBY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -42.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLBY stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PLBY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PLBY in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $1.50 based on the research report published on August 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLBY Trading at -21.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, as shares sank -24.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLBY fell by -2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5977. In addition, PLBY Group Inc. saw -51.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLBY starting from Beuting Florus, who sale 1,763 shares at the price of $1.42 back on Aug 22. After this action, Beuting Florus now owns 48,998 shares of PLBY Group Inc., valued at $2,500 using the latest closing price.

Kohn Bernhard L III, the CEO & President of PLBY Group Inc., sale 24,326 shares at $1.63 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Kohn Bernhard L III is holding 1,386,982 shares at $39,651 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLBY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.80 for the present operating margin

+51.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for PLBY Group Inc. stands at -104.04. The total capital return value is set at -9.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.21. Equity return is now at value -122.20, with -43.50 for asset returns.

Based on PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY), the company’s capital structure generated 179.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.24. Total debt to assets is 47.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.