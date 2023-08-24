Planet Labs PBC’s (PL) Stock: A -3.50% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Planet Labs PBC (PL) has gone down by -0.60% for the week, with a -1.79% drop in the past month and a -24.19% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.50% for PL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.50% for PL’s stock, with a -22.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PL is 0.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for PL is $6.36, which is $2.91 above the current price. The public float for PL is 265.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PL on August 24, 2023 was 2.26M shares.

PL) stock’s latest price update

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL)’s stock price has plunge by 2.49relation to previous closing price of 3.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.60% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Green Stock News reported 2023-08-17 that Planet Labs (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily satellite data and insights about Earth, has announced securing a fresh contract with an Asian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its worldwide daily monitoring solution. The contract carries an annual value in the seven-figure range.

Analysts’ Opinion of PL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PL stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for PL by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for PL in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $5.50 based on the research report published on May 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PL Trading at -1.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares sank -3.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PL fell by -0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.40. In addition, Planet Labs PBC saw -24.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PL starting from Johnson Ashley F., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $3.75 back on Aug 01. After this action, Johnson Ashley F. now owns 902,116 shares of Planet Labs PBC, valued at $3,750 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Ashley F., the CFO & COO of Planet Labs PBC, sale 1,000 shares at $3.25 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Johnson Ashley F. is holding 905,174 shares at $3,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PL

Equity return is now at value -26.00, with -20.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Planet Labs PBC (PL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.