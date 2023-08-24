Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.23 in relation to its previous close of 30.25. However, the company has experienced a 0.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-07 that dogsofthedow.com (DOD) recently published this list of 50 large-cap high-dividend stocks as of 8/3/23 per data from YCharts. The DOD list targeted investors who “don’t want to simply focus on a high dividend yield only to discover that the stock price has plunged or that the corporation has gone belly-up.” Investors reduce this volatility/risk by searching for high dividends from large well-established companies. For example, YCharts net-gain estimates (updated 8/3/23) for STLA, PBA, ET, BTI, TEF, T, PBR, IEP, VOD & MO ranged 36.88%-65.73%.

Is It Worth Investing in Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) Right Now?

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PBA is 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PBA is $37.93, which is $8.09 above the current price. The public float for PBA is 548.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PBA on August 24, 2023 was 741.90K shares.

PBA’s Market Performance

The stock of Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) has seen a 0.50% increase in the past week, with a -4.11% drop in the past month, and a -2.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for PBA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.91% for PBA stock, with a simple moving average of -7.61% for the last 200 days.

PBA Trading at -2.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares sank -3.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBA rose by +0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.85. In addition, Pembina Pipeline Corporation saw -10.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.97 for the present operating margin

+23.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pembina Pipeline Corporation stands at +25.59. The total capital return value is set at 8.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.54.

Based on Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA), the company’s capital structure generated 71.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.75. Total debt to assets is 35.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.