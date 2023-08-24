Parke Bancorp Inc.’s (PKBK) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Parke Bancorp Inc. (PKBK) has gone up by 6.41% for the week, with a 1.70% rise in the past month and a 16.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.69% for PKBK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.74% for PKBK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Parke Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PKBK) Right Now?

Parke Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PKBK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.81. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Parke Bancorp Inc. (PKBK) is $8.88, The public float for PKBK is 10.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PKBK on August 24, 2023 was 35.14K shares.

PKBK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Parke Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PKBK) has jumped by 8.21 compared to previous close of 17.18. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2022-11-14 that Parke Bancorp is active in New Jersey, where its loan portfolio is mainly focusing on real estate. The amount of non-accruing loans has increased, and the market would likely want to see how Parke will deal with that.

PKBK Trading at 4.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PKBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.84%, as shares sank -3.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PKBK rose by +6.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.42. In addition, Parke Bancorp Inc. saw -10.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PKBK starting from PANTILIONE VITO S, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $18.58 back on Aug 09. After this action, PANTILIONE VITO S now owns 212,760 shares of Parke Bancorp Inc., valued at $18,576 using the latest closing price.

PANTILIONE VITO S, the President & CEO of Parke Bancorp Inc., purchase 600 shares at $18.58 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that PANTILIONE VITO S is holding 11,942 shares at $11,146 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PKBK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+58.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Parke Bancorp Inc. stands at +43.85. The total capital return value is set at 14.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.93. Equity return is now at value 15.00, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Parke Bancorp Inc. (PKBK), the company’s capital structure generated 48.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.61. Total debt to assets is 6.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Parke Bancorp Inc. (PKBK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.