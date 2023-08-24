PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) has increased by 3.15 when compared to last closing price of 24.16. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-10 that PagerDuty is a high-quality company with a gross margin above 80% and potential for profitability improvement as it scales up. The company has demonstrated impressive revenue growth with a 37% CAGR over the past five years. Despite facing short-term volatility, PD is well-positioned to capture a significant portion of the large addressable market and sustain its growth trajectory.

Is It Worth Investing in PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PD is at 0.88.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for PD is $31.53, which is $6.06 above the current market price. The public float for PD is 87.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.73% of that float. The average trading volume for PD on August 24, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

PD’s Market Performance

PD’s stock has seen a 4.18% increase for the week, with a 2.05% rise in the past month and a -11.79% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.33% for PagerDuty Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.34% for PD stock, with a simple moving average of -6.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PD stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for PD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PD in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $26 based on the research report published on June 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PD Trading at 6.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares sank -0.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PD rose by +4.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.34. In addition, PagerDuty Inc. saw -6.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PD starting from Wilson Howard, who sale 888 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Jul 26. After this action, Wilson Howard now owns 557,046 shares of PagerDuty Inc., valued at $22,200 using the latest closing price.

Wilson Howard, the Chief Financial Officer of PagerDuty Inc., sale 4,260 shares at $25.03 during a trade that took place back on Jul 14, which means that Wilson Howard is holding 557,046 shares at $106,628 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PagerDuty Inc. (PD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.