Outset Medical Inc.’s (OM) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, OM stock has gone down by -8.25%, with a monthly decline of -29.14% and a quarterly plunge of -32.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.33% for Outset Medical Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.55% for OM’s stock, with a -36.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for OM is at 1.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for OM is $28.20, which is $14.63 above the current market price. The public float for OM is 48.40M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.13% of that float. The average trading volume for OM on August 24, 2023 was 479.72K shares.

OM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) has plunged by -4.44 when compared to previous closing price of 14.20, but the company has seen a -8.25% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-02 that Outset Medical, Inc. (OM) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.69 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.73. This compares to loss of $0.77 per share a year ago.

OM Trading at -29.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.22%, as shares sank -30.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OM fell by -8.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.58. In addition, Outset Medical Inc. saw -47.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OM starting from Trigg Leslie, who sale 3,028 shares at the price of $15.10 back on Aug 16. After this action, Trigg Leslie now owns 406,461 shares of Outset Medical Inc., valued at $45,723 using the latest closing price.

Ahmed Nabeel, the Chief Financial Officer of Outset Medical Inc., sale 1,565 shares at $15.10 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Ahmed Nabeel is holding 89,171 shares at $23,632 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-139.56 for the present operating margin

+15.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Outset Medical Inc. stands at -141.24. The total capital return value is set at -42.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.96. Equity return is now at value -73.70, with -46.50 for asset returns.

Based on Outset Medical Inc. (OM), the company’s capital structure generated 41.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.56. Total debt to assets is 25.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Outset Medical Inc. (OM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.