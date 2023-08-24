Outbrain Inc. (OB) Stock Sees a7.68 Increase

In the past week, OB stock has gone up by 5.50%, with a monthly gain of 13.86% and a quarterly surge of 21.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.79% for Outbrain Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.23% for OB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 28.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ: OB) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OB is 1.57. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Outbrain Inc. (OB) is $6.50, which is $0.75 above the current market price. The public float for OB is 44.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.02% of that float. On August 24, 2023, OB’s average trading volume was 146.76K shares.

OB) stock’s latest price update

Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ: OB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.68 compared to its previous closing price of 5.34. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-10 that Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ:OB ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Imelda Lee – Vice President, Finance Operations Yaron Galai – Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer David Kostman – Co-Chief Executive Officer Jason Kiviat – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Shweta Khajuria – Evercore ISI Laura Martin – Needham Ross Sandler – Barclays Andrew Boone – JMP Securities Dan Day – B. Riley Securities Operator Good day, and welcome to the Outbrain’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of OB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OB stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for OB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OB in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $5 based on the research report published on June 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OB Trading at 11.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares surge +12.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OB rose by +5.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.39. In addition, Outbrain Inc. saw 58.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.35 for the present operating margin

+19.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Outbrain Inc. stands at -2.48. The total capital return value is set at -2.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.15. Equity return is now at value -3.10, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Outbrain Inc. (OB), the company’s capital structure generated 114.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.41. Total debt to assets is 31.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.30 and the total asset turnover is 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Outbrain Inc. (OB) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.