Opera Limited (OPRA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 36.10x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.10. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Opera Limited (OPRA) by analysts is $22.00, which is $4.66 above the current market price. The public float for OPRA is 54.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.04% of that float. On August 24, 2023, the average trading volume of OPRA was 1.57M shares.

The stock of Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) has increased by 4.14 when compared to last closing price of 14.49. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.59% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-13 that Second quarter earnings were a lot better than the first quarter. Inflation is beginning to show signs of cooling.

OPRA’s Market Performance

OPRA’s stock has fallen by -0.59% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.32% and a quarterly rise of 1.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.41% for Opera Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.30% for OPRA’s stock, with a 35.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPRA stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for OPRA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OPRA in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $10 based on the research report published on May 21, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

OPRA Trading at -20.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares sank -13.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPRA fell by -0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +213.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.16. In addition, Opera Limited saw 169.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OPRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.45 for the present operating margin

+56.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Opera Limited stands at +4.54. The total capital return value is set at 4.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.58. Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Opera Limited (OPRA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.87. Total debt to assets is 0.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, Opera Limited (OPRA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.