One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of One Stop Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) has increased by 29.52 when compared to last closing price of 1.66.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 23.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-08-23 that The most oversold stocks in the information technology sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Is It Worth Investing in One Stop Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for OSS is at 1.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for OSS is $4.44, which is $2.1 above the current market price. The public float for OSS is 16.56M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.36% of that float. The average trading volume for OSS on August 24, 2023 was 72.01K shares.

OSS’s Market Performance

OSS’s stock has seen a 23.56% increase for the week, with a -26.12% drop in the past month and a -13.31% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.82% for One Stop Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.03% for OSS’s stock, with a -24.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSS stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for OSS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OSS in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.75 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OSS Trading at -22.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.26%, as shares sank -25.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSS rose by +23.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.5200. In addition, One Stop Systems Inc. saw -28.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSS starting from KNOWLES MICHAEL, who purchase 1,130 shares at the price of $1.80 back on Aug 16. After this action, KNOWLES MICHAEL now owns 401,130 shares of One Stop Systems Inc., valued at $2,034 using the latest closing price.

Matz Gregory W, the Director of One Stop Systems Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $1.77 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Matz Gregory W is holding 32,930 shares at $4,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.17 for the present operating margin

+26.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for One Stop Systems Inc. stands at -3.08. The total capital return value is set at 3.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.12. Equity return is now at value -13.30, with -10.40 for asset returns.

Based on One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS), the company’s capital structure generated 9.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.84. Total debt to assets is 6.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.