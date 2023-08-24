Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.54 in relation to its previous close of 22.05. However, the company has experienced a 4.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-04 that WTI crude prices leapt 16% in July.

Is It Worth Investing in Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) Right Now?

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OII is 2.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OII is $23.14, which is $0.64 above the current price. The public float for OII is 98.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OII on August 24, 2023 was 862.11K shares.

OII’s Market Performance

The stock of Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) has seen a 4.13% increase in the past week, with a -7.23% drop in the past month, and a 29.84% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.97% for OII. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.08% for OII stock, with a simple moving average of 19.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OII stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for OII by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OII in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $25 based on the research report published on January 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OII Trading at 5.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares surge +4.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OII rose by +4.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.53. In addition, Oceaneering International Inc. saw 25.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OII starting from DYER CHRISTOPHER J, who sale 4,800 shares at the price of $21.49 back on Aug 04. After this action, DYER CHRISTOPHER J now owns 12,601 shares of Oceaneering International Inc., valued at $103,157 using the latest closing price.

GOODWIN DEANNA L, the Director of Oceaneering International Inc., sale 48,303 shares at $16.57 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that GOODWIN DEANNA L is holding 19,899 shares at $800,526 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.37 for the present operating margin

+14.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oceaneering International Inc. stands at +1.26. The total capital return value is set at 7.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.89. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Oceaneering International Inc. (OII), the company’s capital structure generated 167.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.67. Total debt to assets is 42.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 164.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.54 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.