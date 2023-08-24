Novartis AG (NVS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) has decreased by -1.06 when compared to last closing price of 102.83. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-21 that Drug, biotech companies are likely to see significant innovation. In the Large-Cap Pharmaceuticals industry, Eli Lilly (LLY), J&J (JNJ), Novo Nordisk (NVO), Novartis (NVS) and AstraZeneca (AZN) are worth retaining in your portfolio.

Is It Worth Investing in Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) is above average at 28.36x. The 36-month beta value for NVS is also noteworthy at 0.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NVS is $115.81, which is $14.26 above than the current price. The public float for NVS is 2.07B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.18% of that float. The average trading volume of NVS on August 24, 2023 was 1.73M shares.

NVS’s Market Performance

NVS stock saw a decrease of 0.01% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.07% and a quarterly a decrease of 1.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.81% for Novartis AG (NVS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.13% for NVS’s stock, with a 8.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NVS Trading at 0.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.72%, as shares sank -2.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVS fell by -0.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.80. In addition, Novartis AG saw 12.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.26 for the present operating margin

+69.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novartis AG stands at +13.76. The total capital return value is set at 13.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.35. Equity return is now at value 13.70, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Based on Novartis AG (NVS), the company’s capital structure generated 47.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.99. Total debt to assets is 22.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In summary, Novartis AG (NVS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.