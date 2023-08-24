Niu Technologies (NIU) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Niu Technologies (NIU) has seen a -4.75% decrease in the past week, with a -22.22% drop in the past month, and a -31.59% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.14% for NIU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.04% for NIU stock, with a simple moving average of -27.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.65.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Niu Technologies (NIU) is $37.14, which is $2.22 above the current market price. The public float for NIU is 68.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NIU on August 24, 2023 was 439.37K shares.

NIU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) has decreased by -4.75 when compared to last closing price of 3.16. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.75% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-07-19 that BEIJING, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Niu Technologies (“NIU” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter 2023 before the market opens on Monday, Aug 14, 2023.

NIU Trading at -24.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, as shares sank -25.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIU fell by -4.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.67. In addition, Niu Technologies saw -42.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NIU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.33 for the present operating margin

+17.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Niu Technologies stands at -1.56. The total capital return value is set at -6.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.77.

Based on Niu Technologies (NIU), the company’s capital structure generated 37.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.31. Total debt to assets is 19.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.81 and the total asset turnover is 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Niu Technologies (NIU) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.