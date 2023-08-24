Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) has plunged by 0.00 when compared to previous closing price of 3.97, but the company has seen a -3.41% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-03 that Nine Energy Service (NINE) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.07 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.04. This compares to loss of $0.01 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) Right Now?

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 3.45. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) is $6.50, which is $2.53 above the current market price. The public float for NINE is 18.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NINE on August 24, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

NINE’s Market Performance

NINE’s stock has seen a -3.41% decrease for the week, with a -18.48% drop in the past month and a 17.80% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.48% for Nine Energy Service Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.65% for NINE stock, with a simple moving average of -44.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NINE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NINE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NINE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NINE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3 based on the research report published on December 15, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

NINE Trading at -6.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NINE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.36%, as shares sank -16.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NINE fell by -3.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.45. In addition, Nine Energy Service Inc. saw -72.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NINE starting from Crombie David, who sale 40,657 shares at the price of $4.60 back on Aug 11. After this action, Crombie David now owns 209,075 shares of Nine Energy Service Inc., valued at $187,022 using the latest closing price.

MOORE THEODORE R., the See Remarks of Nine Energy Service Inc., sale 22,221 shares at $4.67 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that MOORE THEODORE R. is holding 115,725 shares at $103,772 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NINE

Equity return is now at value -67.80, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.