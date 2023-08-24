NetEase Inc. (NTES) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES)’s stock price has plunge by 0.77relation to previous closing price of 101.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.09% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-23 that Although much of the economic news coming out of China recently is quite negative, it doesn’t mean there aren’t still opportunities in the stock market. Especially when you consider markets bottom on bad news, it may actually be a perfect time to start picking up shares in the top stocks.

Is It Worth Investing in NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) is above average at 22.24x. The 36-month beta value for NTES is also noteworthy at 0.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 34 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for NTES is $849.99, which is $17.45 above than the current price. The public float for NTES is 643.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.50% of that float. The average trading volume of NTES on August 24, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

NTES’s Market Performance

The stock of NetEase Inc. (NTES) has seen a 1.09% increase in the past week, with a -3.34% drop in the past month, and a 22.53% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for NTES. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.67% for NTES’s stock, with a 17.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NTES Trading at 1.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares sank -5.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTES rose by +1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.14. In addition, NetEase Inc. saw 41.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.34 for the present operating margin

+54.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for NetEase Inc. stands at +20.43. The total capital return value is set at 15.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.98. Equity return is now at value 21.60, with 13.10 for asset returns.

Based on NetEase Inc. (NTES), the company’s capital structure generated 27.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.37. Total debt to assets is 16.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

In summary, NetEase Inc. (NTES) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.