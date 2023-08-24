Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) has increased by 3.16 when compared to last closing price of 22.47.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-11 that Medical Product companies’ results are likely to reflect base business recovery on a year-over-year basis. Let’s see how NEOG, PDCO and DH are poised ahead of their earnings release.

Is It Worth Investing in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NEOG is 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NEOG is $26.00, which is $2.82 above the current price. The public float for NEOG is 216.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEOG on August 24, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

NEOG’s Market Performance

NEOG stock saw an increase of 0.43% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.51% and a quarterly increase of 40.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.08% for Neogen Corporation (NEOG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.95% for NEOG’s stock, with a 25.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEOG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NEOG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NEOG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $22 based on the research report published on June 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NEOG Trading at 5.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +2.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEOG rose by +0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +78.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.77. In addition, Neogen Corporation saw 52.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEOG starting from BOEHM WILLIAM T, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $22.59 back on Aug 18. After this action, BOEHM WILLIAM T now owns 24,509 shares of Neogen Corporation, valued at $33,891 using the latest closing price.

Jones Douglas Edward, the Chief Operating Officer of Neogen Corporation, purchase 2,500 shares at $17.91 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that Jones Douglas Edward is holding 11,860 shares at $44,775 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.56 for the present operating margin

+49.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neogen Corporation stands at -2.78. Equity return is now at value -0.90, with -0.60 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Neogen Corporation (NEOG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.