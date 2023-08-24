Navigating the Volatility of Celsius Holdings Inc.’s (CELH) Stock

In the past week, CELH stock has gone up by 0.67%, with a monthly gain of 22.99% and a quarterly surge of 39.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.63% for Celsius Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.60% for CELH’s stock, with a 57.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.75. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) is $187.78, which is $0.65 above the current market price. The public float for CELH is 45.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CELH on August 24, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

The stock of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) has increased by 1.32 when compared to last closing price of 178.01.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-22 that As the Q2 earnings season continues to fade, we can confidently state that the earnings ‘apocalypse’ many had feared failed to show again, with plenty of companies posting positive quarterly results and boosting sentiment.

Analysts’ Opinion of CELH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CELH stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for CELH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CELH in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $180 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CELH Trading at 18.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares surge +22.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELH rose by +0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +102.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $161.83. In addition, Celsius Holdings Inc. saw 73.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CELH starting from Fieldly John, who sale 90,000 shares at the price of $174.35 back on Aug 21. After this action, Fieldly John now owns 237,478 shares of Celsius Holdings Inc., valued at $15,691,149 using the latest closing price.

Guilfoyle Tony, the Executive VP – Domestic sales of Celsius Holdings Inc., sale 4,477 shares at $176.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Guilfoyle Tony is holding 83,187 shares at $787,974 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CELH

Equity return is now at value -182.60, with -10.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.