NatWest Group plc (NWG): A Technical Analysis

NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.23. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NatWest Group plc (NWG) is $8.73, which is $2.4 above the current market price. The public float for NWG is 2.10B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NWG on August 24, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NWG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) has decreased by -0.35 when compared to last closing price of 5.77.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-08-23 that The chief executive of NatWest who resigned after leaking misleading information about Nigel Farage will make at least £2.4 million ($3 million), a filing released Wednesday showed.

NWG’s Market Performance

NatWest Group plc (NWG) has seen a -1.20% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.59% decline in the past month and a -13.40% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.35% for NWG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.41% for NWG’s stock, with a -12.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NWG Trading at -6.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.10%, as shares sank -6.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWG fell by -0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.99. In addition, NatWest Group plc saw -10.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NWG

Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NatWest Group plc (NWG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.