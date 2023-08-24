Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for NNOX is also noteworthy at 1.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NNOX is $28.25, which is $23.79 above than the current price. The public float for NNOX is 49.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.08% of that float. The average trading volume of NNOX on August 24, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.79 in relation to its previous close of 8.36. However, the company has experienced a -9.18% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-02 that NEVE ILAN, Israel, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NANO-X IMAGING LTD (“Nanox” or the “Company,” Nasdaq: NNOX) will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 before market open on Thursday, August 17, 2023. Erez Meltzer, Chief Executive Officer, and Ran Daniel, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review these results and provide a business update on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.

NNOX’s Market Performance

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) has seen a -9.18% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -40.16% decline in the past month and a -55.36% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.09% for NNOX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.87% for NNOX’s stock, with a -25.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNOX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for NNOX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NNOX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $21 based on the research report published on January 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NNOX Trading at -40.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.78%, as shares sank -39.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNOX fell by -9.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.38. In addition, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. saw 11.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NNOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-831.04 for the present operating margin

-84.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stands at -1320.16. The total capital return value is set at -27.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.77.

Based on Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.09. Total debt to assets is 1.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 42.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.29.

Conclusion

In summary, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.