Monolithic Power Systems Inc.’s (MPWR) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) has gone up by 3.74% for the week, with a -4.78% drop in the past month and a 21.11% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.08% for MPWR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.45% for MPWR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) Right Now?

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) is $583.79, which is $82.41 above the current market price. The public float for MPWR is 46.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MPWR on August 24, 2023 was 623.96K shares.

MPWR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) has dropped by -3.07 compared to previous close of 519.45. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-08-21 that With the AI bounce waning, will China’s sluggish economy further put the kibosh on near-term growth for semiconductor stocks like Monolithic Power Systems Inc. NASDAQ: MPRW, Qualcomm Inc. NASDAQ: QCOM and Texas Instruments Inc. NASDAQ: TXN?

MPWR Trading at -5.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares sank -5.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPWR rose by +4.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $520.06. In addition, Monolithic Power Systems Inc. saw 42.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPWR starting from Hsing Michael, who sale 2,836 shares at the price of $530.26 back on Aug 08. After this action, Hsing Michael now owns 1,013,951 shares of Monolithic Power Systems Inc., valued at $1,503,817 using the latest closing price.

Tseng Saria, the VP & General Counsel of Monolithic Power Systems Inc., sale 874 shares at $530.27 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Tseng Saria is holding 257,623 shares at $463,456 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.81 for the present operating margin

+58.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. stands at +24.39. The total capital return value is set at 36.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.00. Equity return is now at value 26.60, with 21.50 for asset returns.

Based on Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.23. Total debt to assets is 0.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.36.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.