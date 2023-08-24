Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.76. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MFH is 14.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.60% of that float. On August 24, 2023, the average trading volume of MFH was 24.69K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MFH) stock’s latest price update

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH)’s stock price has plunge by 38.33relation to previous closing price of 1.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 19.42% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2022-03-24 that Here’s what you need to know about trading penny stocks today The post Trading Penny Stocks? Top Stock Market News for March 24th, 2022 appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

MFH’s Market Performance

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) has seen a 19.42% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -26.22% decline in the past month and a -10.27% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.06% for MFH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.59% for MFH’s stock, with a 14.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MFH Trading at -20.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.15%, as shares sank -24.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFH rose by +19.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +96.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6598. In addition, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. saw 33.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MFH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-314.02 for the present operating margin

-59.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. stands at -652.62. The total capital return value is set at -20.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.30.

Based on Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH), the company’s capital structure generated 5.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.10. Total debt to assets is 4.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19,546.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 46.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.