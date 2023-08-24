Mega Matrix Corp. (MPU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Mega Matrix Corp. (AMEX: MPU) has decreased by -22.30 when compared to last closing price of 1.39.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -16.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mega Matrix Corp. (AMEX: MPU) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.64. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mega Matrix Corp. (MPU) is $1.95, The public float for MPU is 26.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MPU on August 24, 2023 was 46.52K shares.

MPU’s Market Performance

MPU stock saw a decrease of -16.92% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -19.40% and a quarterly a decrease of -34.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.13% for Mega Matrix Corp. (MPU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.76% for MPU’s stock, with a simple moving average of -32.14% for the last 200 days.

MPU Trading at -20.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.28%, as shares sank -19.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPU fell by -16.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3330. In addition, Mega Matrix Corp. saw -38.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MPU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-185.26 for the present operating margin

+53.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mega Matrix Corp. stands at -439.24. The total capital return value is set at -38.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -84.54. Equity return is now at value -96.10, with -78.50 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Mega Matrix Corp. (MPU) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.