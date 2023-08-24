LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ: LFVN)’s stock price has decreased by -4.65 compared to its previous closing price of 4.95. However, the company has seen a -13.55% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-14 that SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq:LFVN) a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes, today announced that it will release financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, after the stock market closes on Monday, August 28, 2023. The Company will hold a conference call for investors at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) that same day.

Is It Worth Investing in LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ: LFVN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LFVN is 0.92. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) is $7.00, The public float for LFVN is 10.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.45% of that float. On August 24, 2023, LFVN’s average trading volume was 34.15K shares.

LFVN’s Market Performance

LFVN’s stock has seen a -13.55% decrease for the week, with a -4.65% drop in the past month and a 4.19% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.61% for LifeVantage Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.64% for LFVN’s stock, with a 15.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LFVN stocks, with Midtown Partners repeating the rating for LFVN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LFVN in the upcoming period, according to Midtown Partners is $1.43 based on the research report published on September 08, 2014 of the previous year 2014.

LFVN Trading at -3.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.77%, as shares sank -8.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFVN fell by -13.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.09. In addition, LifeVantage Corporation saw 26.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFVN starting from Radoff Bradley Louis, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $5.07 back on Aug 11. After this action, Radoff Bradley Louis now owns 50,000 shares of LifeVantage Corporation, valued at $101,332 using the latest closing price.

BEINDORFF MICHAEL A, the Director of LifeVantage Corporation, purchase 2,000 shares at $4.21 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that BEINDORFF MICHAEL A is holding 105,742 shares at $8,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.67 for the present operating margin

+81.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for LifeVantage Corporation stands at +1.51. The total capital return value is set at 14.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.40. Equity return is now at value -2.60, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Based on LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN), the company’s capital structure generated 49.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.33. Total debt to assets is 22.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 45.59 and the total asset turnover is 2.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.