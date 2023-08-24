Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for LAZ is also noteworthy at 1.42.

The public float for LAZ is 108.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.08% of that float. The average trading volume of LAZ on August 24, 2023 was 711.70K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LAZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) has increased by 1.60 when compared to last closing price of 31.91. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.05% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-18 that U.S. credit rating cut by Fitch, inflation trending down and the Fed raising interest rates by another 25 basis points have been the headlines since our last month’s article. That being said, life and the search for attractive dividend growth stocks goes on. This month we have four familiar names and one new name that I believe is worth giving a deeper look to, despite its relatively short dividend history.

LAZ’s Market Performance

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) has experienced a -3.05% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.96% drop in the past month, and a 11.49% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.59% for LAZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.89% for LAZ stock, with a simple moving average of -5.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAZ stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for LAZ by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for LAZ in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $36 based on the research report published on July 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LAZ Trading at -2.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -9.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAZ fell by -3.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.91. In addition, Lazard Ltd saw -6.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAZ starting from Stern Alexander F., who sale 49,000 shares at the price of $36.39 back on Nov 29. After this action, Stern Alexander F. now owns 50,258 shares of Lazard Ltd, valued at $1,783,110 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.30 for the present operating margin

+96.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lazard Ltd stands at +11.93. The total capital return value is set at 16.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.11. Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Lazard Ltd (LAZ), the company’s capital structure generated 395.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.82. Total debt to assets is 37.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 381.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.45.

Conclusion

In summary, Lazard Ltd (LAZ) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.